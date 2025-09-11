Left Menu

Showcasing Jharkhand: A New Era in Tourism

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren unveiled initiatives to highlight the state's natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. New tourism logos, a website, and application aim to attract global tourists. Efforts also focus on boosting local economy and employment, alongside urban and cultural development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:51 IST
Showcasing Jharkhand: A New Era in Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to unveil Jharkhand's lesser-known natural beauty, Chief Minister Hemant Soren introduced a variety of tourism-focused initiatives on Thursday. Central to these efforts were newly designed logos for the state and the Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC), a revamped website, and an innovative application. Each of these tools aims to present Jharkhand's lush landscapes and rich cultural heritage to the global audience.

The logos vividly depict an elephant with a raised trunk, symbolizing a warm welcome. The imagery also integrates elements like the 'saal' tree and the Palash flower, iconic to the region's landscape. Soren emphasized Jharkhand's potential beyond its mineral wealth and pressed for showcasing the state's natural wonders to boost tourism, local economy, and job creation.

During the launch event, Soren also unveiled a cultural troupe management system to support local artists and released a book highlighting Jharkhand's unique culinary flavors. Additionally, he handed appointment letters to new recruits in the Urban Development Department, stressing the importance of structured urban growth to cope with migration from rural areas.

TRENDING

1
New Train Stoppages Enhance Connectivity in Assam

New Train Stoppages Enhance Connectivity in Assam

 India
2
Slovakian PM Robert Fico's Stance on EU Sanctions and Climate Alignment

Slovakian PM Robert Fico's Stance on EU Sanctions and Climate Alignment

 Global
3
Bihar Offers Festive Travel Relief with Rs 24.06 Crore Bus Fare Subsidy

Bihar Offers Festive Travel Relief with Rs 24.06 Crore Bus Fare Subsidy

 India
4
Odisha's Fertiliser Distribution Drama: A CM's Swift Action Plan

Odisha's Fertiliser Distribution Drama: A CM's Swift Action Plan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025