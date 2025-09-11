Showcasing Jharkhand: A New Era in Tourism

In a bid to unveil Jharkhand's lesser-known natural beauty, Chief Minister Hemant Soren introduced a variety of tourism-focused initiatives on Thursday. Central to these efforts were newly designed logos for the state and the Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC), a revamped website, and an innovative application. Each of these tools aims to present Jharkhand's lush landscapes and rich cultural heritage to the global audience.

The logos vividly depict an elephant with a raised trunk, symbolizing a warm welcome. The imagery also integrates elements like the 'saal' tree and the Palash flower, iconic to the region's landscape. Soren emphasized Jharkhand's potential beyond its mineral wealth and pressed for showcasing the state's natural wonders to boost tourism, local economy, and job creation.

During the launch event, Soren also unveiled a cultural troupe management system to support local artists and released a book highlighting Jharkhand's unique culinary flavors. Additionally, he handed appointment letters to new recruits in the Urban Development Department, stressing the importance of structured urban growth to cope with migration from rural areas.