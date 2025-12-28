President Murmu's Jharkhand Visit Highlights Cultural Heritage

President Droupadi Murmu commenced her three-day tour of Jharkhand, arriving on Sunday to partake in various engagements across the state.

Upon arrival at Ranchi's Birsa Munda International Airport, she was welcomed by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Monday's agenda featured her presence in Jamshedpur, where she celebrated the Ol Chiki script centenary and spoke at the National Institute of Technology's 15th convocation.

She also paid tribute to Pandit Raghunath Murmu, the Ol Chiki script creator. Meanwhile, dignitaries including TMC MP Kalipada Soren, attended these events.

Security was intensified throughout Ranchi, Jamshedpur, and Gumla, with significant traffic management and the establishment of a 'no-fly zone'.

The President's visit highlights both cultural heritage and security preparedness in the region.

