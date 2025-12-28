Left Menu

President Murmu's Jharkhand Visit Highlights Cultural Heritage

President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, attending numerous events across Jamshedpur, Gumla, and Ranchi. Her itinerary included honoring the Ol Chiki script's centenary in Jamshedpur and addressing folk gatherings in Gumla, all amid heightened security arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-12-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 19:08 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu commenced her three-day tour of Jharkhand, arriving on Sunday to partake in various engagements across the state.

Upon arrival at Ranchi's Birsa Munda International Airport, she was welcomed by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Monday's agenda featured her presence in Jamshedpur, where she celebrated the Ol Chiki script centenary and spoke at the National Institute of Technology's 15th convocation.

She also paid tribute to Pandit Raghunath Murmu, the Ol Chiki script creator. Meanwhile, dignitaries including TMC MP Kalipada Soren, attended these events.

Security was intensified throughout Ranchi, Jamshedpur, and Gumla, with significant traffic management and the establishment of a 'no-fly zone'.

The President's visit highlights both cultural heritage and security preparedness in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

