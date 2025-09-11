Bilateral Currency Trade, Aishwarya Rai's Rights & More: Key Highlights

In a significant development towards enhancing economic ties, India and Mauritius have agreed to work on facilitating bilateral trade in local currencies, as announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following discussions with Mauritius' Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

In other news, the Delhi High Court has safeguarded the personality rights of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The ruling prevents websites from leveraging her name and image for commercial gain without authorization, marking a significant move in the protection of celebrity rights.

Additionally, the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme has been introduced at five more airports in India. Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized this move aligns with the Prime Minister's vision to enhance travel convenience through speed, scale, and scope. Meanwhile, Tata Advanced Systems delivered a state-of-the-art naval air surveillance radar to the Indian Navy, underlining advancements in national defense capabilities.

