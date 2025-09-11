Left Menu

Bilateral Currency Trade, Aishwarya Rai's Rights & More: Key Highlights

India and Mauritius agree to facilitate trade in local currencies. India urges Russia to end the recruitment of Indians in its military. Delhi HC protects Aishwarya Rai's personality rights. Fast Track Immigration launches in five more Indian airports. Tata delivers advanced radar to Indian Navy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:19 IST
Aishwarya Rai
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development towards enhancing economic ties, India and Mauritius have agreed to work on facilitating bilateral trade in local currencies, as announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following discussions with Mauritius' Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

In other news, the Delhi High Court has safeguarded the personality rights of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The ruling prevents websites from leveraging her name and image for commercial gain without authorization, marking a significant move in the protection of celebrity rights.

Additionally, the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme has been introduced at five more airports in India. Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized this move aligns with the Prime Minister's vision to enhance travel convenience through speed, scale, and scope. Meanwhile, Tata Advanced Systems delivered a state-of-the-art naval air surveillance radar to the Indian Navy, underlining advancements in national defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

