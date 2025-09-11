Experience Luxury Living with Kareena Kapoor's Signature Scent
Pour Home has launched a TV commercial featuring Kareena Kapoor, promoting their luxury home fragrances. The campaign invites everyone to enjoy celebrity-style living by adopting Kareena’s choice of elegant scents, promising everyday luxury that enhances life’s simple moments.
- Country:
- India
Pour Home, a leading home fragrance brand in India, has unveiled its latest television commercial featuring Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor. The ad marks a new chapter in accessible luxury, inviting consumers to bring Kapoor's signature style into their homes.
The TV campaign offers a glimpse into Kareena's personal routine, where she rejuvenates her living space with Pour Home's 30-day air freshener after returning from vacations. Embodying elegance and warmth, Kareena shares her secret to maintaining a fresh, welcoming home aroma, trusted by herself and now made accessible to all.
CEO Saurabh Gupta highlights the brand's vision of merging luxury with daily life, underscoring that freshness makes a house a home. The campaign reinforces that life's special moments are elevated by a fresh-smelling home, emphasizing simplicity and elegance.
(With inputs from agencies.)