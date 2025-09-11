Left Menu

Experience Luxury Living with Kareena Kapoor's Signature Scent

Pour Home has launched a TV commercial featuring Kareena Kapoor, promoting their luxury home fragrances. The campaign invites everyone to enjoy celebrity-style living by adopting Kareena’s choice of elegant scents, promising everyday luxury that enhances life’s simple moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:31 IST
Experience Luxury Living with Kareena Kapoor's Signature Scent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pour Home, a leading home fragrance brand in India, has unveiled its latest television commercial featuring Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor. The ad marks a new chapter in accessible luxury, inviting consumers to bring Kapoor's signature style into their homes.

The TV campaign offers a glimpse into Kareena's personal routine, where she rejuvenates her living space with Pour Home's 30-day air freshener after returning from vacations. Embodying elegance and warmth, Kareena shares her secret to maintaining a fresh, welcoming home aroma, trusted by herself and now made accessible to all.

CEO Saurabh Gupta highlights the brand's vision of merging luxury with daily life, underscoring that freshness makes a house a home. The campaign reinforces that life's special moments are elevated by a fresh-smelling home, emphasizing simplicity and elegance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zeki Data Launches Revolutionary 'Company Diagnostics' for Deep-Tech

Zeki Data Launches Revolutionary 'Company Diagnostics' for Deep-Tech

 United Kingdom
2
Qatar Refutes Reassessment Rumors of US Security Ties

Qatar Refutes Reassessment Rumors of US Security Ties

 United Arab Emirates
3
Germany Lifts Far-Right MP's Immunity Amidst Corruption Allegations

Germany Lifts Far-Right MP's Immunity Amidst Corruption Allegations

 Germany
4
Prime Accused in 2017 Police Assault Case Arrested After Eight Years

Prime Accused in 2017 Police Assault Case Arrested After Eight Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025