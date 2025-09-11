Left Menu

Professors' Harrowing Escape: Trapped Amidst Nepal Protests

A team of professors from Ballia was stranded in Nepal due to violent protests in Kathmandu. Led by Brijesh Singh, the delegation was attending a climate change conference. After tense days and canceled flights, they finally returned safely, grateful for the Nepalese Army's intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A group of professors from a college in Ballia experienced an intense ordeal in Nepal, narrowly escaping escalating protests in Kathmandu. Their journey, marked by confusion and fear, ended safely, much to their relief.

The six-member delegation, under the leadership of Professor Brijesh Singh from Town Post Graduate College, visited Kathmandu for an international climate change conference. Their trip took an alarming turn when anti-government demonstrations turned violent, impacting both the Nepalese parliament and the prime minister's residence.

Initially stranded at Kathmandu airport due to canceled flights, the team managed to find refuge at a nearby hotel. Despite attempts to seek help, they received none, and remained confined due to nearby arson incidents. Ultimately, they made their way home after services resumed, guided by the restored order thanks to the Nepalese Army's swift action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

