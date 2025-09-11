Left Menu

Karnataka Honors Legends: Vishnuvardhan and B Saroja Devi to Receive Karnataka Ratna

The Karnataka cabinet has decided to posthumously award the Karnataka Ratna to iconic Kannada actors Vishnuvardhan and B Saroja Devi. They also aim to propose Rashtra Kavi Kuvempu for the Bharat Ratna. A special meeting is set to discuss the Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:33 IST
The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday announced its decision to posthumously honor esteemed Kannada actors Vishnuvardhan and B Saroja Devi with the prestigious Karnataka Ratna award.

Additionally, the cabinet passed a resolution to recommend the late Rashtra Kavi (poet) Kuvempu for India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, a move advocated by Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.

A meeting on September 12 has been scheduled by the cabinet for discussions centered on the Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project, which involves the acquisition of 75,000 acres of land, as part of their ongoing infrastructure initiatives.

