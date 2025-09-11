Karnataka Honors Icons with Posthumous Awards
The Karnataka cabinet has posthumously awarded the Karnataka Ratna to Vishnuvardhan and B Saroja Devi. It also plans to recommend Bharat Ratna for poet Kuvempu. A special meeting on the Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project is set for September 16, involving 75,000 acres of land acquisition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:42 IST
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka cabinet, on Thursday, posthumously honored the eminent Kannada film personalities Vishnuvardhan and B Saroja Devi with the prestigious Karnataka Ratna award, according to a government announcement.
In addition, the cabinet passed a resolution endorsing poet Kuvempu for the Bharat Ratna honor. Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil confirmed these decisions while speaking to reporters.
Moreover, the cabinet has scheduled a special meeting on September 16 to discuss the Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project, which anticipates the acquisition of 75,000 acres of land.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Ratna
- award
- Vishnuvardhan
- Saroja Devi
- poet
- Kuvempu
- Bharat Ratna
- cabinet
- irrigation
Advertisement