Karnataka Honors Icons with Posthumous Awards

The Karnataka cabinet, on Thursday, posthumously honored the eminent Kannada film personalities Vishnuvardhan and B Saroja Devi with the prestigious Karnataka Ratna award, according to a government announcement.

In addition, the cabinet passed a resolution endorsing poet Kuvempu for the Bharat Ratna honor. Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil confirmed these decisions while speaking to reporters.

Moreover, the cabinet has scheduled a special meeting on September 16 to discuss the Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project, which anticipates the acquisition of 75,000 acres of land.

(With inputs from agencies.)