India's Manuscript Renaissance: Gyan Bharatam Portal Launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took center stage at the international conference on India's manuscript heritage, delivering a significant address and unveiling the 'Gyan Bharatam' portal. This digital platform aims to propel the digitization, preservation, and public access of India's manuscript legacy. The conference, taking place over three days at Vigyan Bhawan, centers on the theme 'Reclaiming India's Knowledge Legacy through Manuscript Heritage.'

The gathering attracts a diverse group of scholars, conservationists, technologists, and policymakers to discuss the revitalization of India's vast manuscript trove and its role in global knowledge dialogues. Exhibitions displaying rare manuscripts and presentations on topics such as conservation, digitization technology, and cultural diplomacy further amplify the conference's objectives.

The Union Culture Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, highlighted India's ongoing cultural renaissance, emphasizing the importance of the Gyan Bharatam Mission. This initiative is designed to survey, document, conserve, and make accessible India's wealth of ancient manuscripts, strengthening India's manuscript preservation and knowledge dissemination efforts on a national scale.