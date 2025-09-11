Left Menu

Siddharth Joins Freida Pinto in 'Unaccustomed Earth' Drama Series

Actor Siddharth joins Freida Pinto in 'Unaccustomed Earth', based on Jhumpa Lahiri's stories, exploring themes of love and identity in an Indian-American community. Set in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the series follows star-crossed lovers and will stream on Netflix. Directed by Ritesh Batra, it promises an engaging narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:52 IST
Siddharth (Image source: Instagram/@worldofsiddharth). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Siddharth, famous for his roles in 'Rang De Basanti' and 'Bommarillu', has been cast in the forthcoming series 'Unaccustomed Earth'. This series, which also stars Freida Pinto of 'Slumdog Millionaire' fame, is adapted from the award-winning collection by Jhumpa Lahiri.

The eight-part drama will delve into themes of love, desire, and belonging within a close-knit Indian American community. Set against the backdrop of Cambridge, Massachusetts, it is produced by John Wells and Madhuri Shekar.

The official series description invites viewers into the elite Indian-American community of Cambridge, outlining a passionate romance involving Freida Pinto's character, Parul Chaudhury, and her rediscovered love, Amit Mukherjee, played by Siddharth. Amit is depicted as a caring Bengali American, raised locally, who is known for his emotional openness but struggles with personal and professional stability. The series will stream soon on Netflix, helmed by director Ritesh Batra.

