Siddharth Joins Freida Pinto in 'Unaccustomed Earth' Drama Series

Actor Siddharth, famous for his roles in 'Rang De Basanti' and 'Bommarillu', has been cast in the forthcoming series 'Unaccustomed Earth'. This series, which also stars Freida Pinto of 'Slumdog Millionaire' fame, is adapted from the award-winning collection by Jhumpa Lahiri.

The eight-part drama will delve into themes of love, desire, and belonging within a close-knit Indian American community. Set against the backdrop of Cambridge, Massachusetts, it is produced by John Wells and Madhuri Shekar.

The official series description invites viewers into the elite Indian-American community of Cambridge, outlining a passionate romance involving Freida Pinto's character, Parul Chaudhury, and her rediscovered love, Amit Mukherjee, played by Siddharth. Amit is depicted as a caring Bengali American, raised locally, who is known for his emotional openness but struggles with personal and professional stability. The series will stream soon on Netflix, helmed by director Ritesh Batra.