BLTM 2025: A Global Platform for Expanding Tourism Horizons

The Business, Leisure, Travel and MICE (BLTM) 2025 exhibition kicked off in Delhi, aiming to boost travel and forge global tourism partnerships. Inaugurated by Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, the event witnesses participation from prominent international and domestic representatives from the tourism industry.

Mishra emphasized the importance of such platforms in turning Delhi into a hub of tourism opportunities. He revealed that new tourist destinations would soon be promoted, complementing the capital's branding campaign. The event sees the presence of 800 exhibitors and 15,000 trade buyers from across the globe.

Among the highlights are the Rural Tourism Showcase and the Responsible Tourism Awards. The exhibition draws diverse participation from tourism boards, hotels, and event planners, reaffirming Delhi's potential in global tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)