Karnataka Ratna Award Honors Legendary Film Actors

The Karnataka cabinet has announced that the coveted Karnataka Ratna award will be conferred posthumously on the iconic Kannada film actors Vishnuvardhan and B. Saroja Devi.

In addition to this, a formal request will be sent to the Centre to bestow the Bharat Ratna upon celebrated poet Kuvempu. These decisions were disclosed by Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, H.K. Patil, following a cabinet meeting.

The Karnataka Ratna was last awarded in 2022 to the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. With the new recipients, Vishnuvardhan and Saroja Devi join a prestigious list of personalities honored by the state for their cultural and artistic contributions.