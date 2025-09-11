Left Menu

DPIFF 2025: Celebrating a Decade of Cinematic Excellence

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 in Mumbai will mark its tenth year, celebrating Indian cinema's legacy. The event will feature stars, storytelling, and global short films, highlighting the cinematic magic's universal impact.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) 2025 is poised to mark its tenth anniversary with a grand two-day celebration in Mumbai from October 29 to 30.

Renamed for the Father of Indian Cinema, Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, this esteemed festival has evolved into a premier stage for celebrating the achievements of Indian cinema. Last year's edition saw the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nayanthara, Rani Mukerji, and Shahid Kapoor grace the event.

Looking forward to its landmark 10th edition, the event promises an expanded lineup of performances and a showcase of India's diverse cinematic stories. The Global Short Film Festival will also continue to attract filmmakers worldwide. DPIFF CEO Abhishek Mishra expressed anticipation for an event of remarkable cinematic celebration, uniting legends, budding creators, and audiences alike in honoring the storytelling power that resonates globally.

This commemorative gathering will not only pay tribute to Indian cinema's tradition but also highlight its growing global influence.

