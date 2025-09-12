Earth Tones and Urban Chic: Michael Kors Debuts Spring 2026 Collection

Michael Kors's Spring/Summer 2026 collection was unveiled on the first day of New York Fashion Week, highlighting a fusion of earth tones and city chic. Set in a historic Manhattan venue, the show attracted fashion icons like Anna Wintour and celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow.

Inspired by his extensive travels, Kors drew from the fashion of locales such as Indonesia and French Polynesia, incorporating relaxed styles into urban-ready apparel. His collection included soft, draped kaftans and tailored trousers designed to suit the bustling city life of his clientele, adorned in hues of brown, white, and black, with splashes of vibrant colors.

Kors spoke about reimagining neutral color palettes for a dynamic lifestyle, emphasizing versatility and elegance. This latest collection, under the umbrella of Capri Holdings, reflects the balance of glamour and practicality, resonating well with the diverse demands of city dwellers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)