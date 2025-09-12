Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Film on October 7 rescue in Israel premieres amid protests at Toronto festival

"The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue," a documentary about one man's response to the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack in Israel, faced protests during its Wednesday premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it was almost not shown. Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich chronicles the story of retired Israeli Defence Forces Major-General Noam Tibon as he races from Tel Aviv to a kibbutz near the Gaza Strip to save his son and his family.

David Bowie archive with 90,000 items to open to public in London

From glittery "Ziggy Stardust" costumes and handwritten song lyrics to fan letters and notes on an unfinished musical, a new archive of David Bowie's life and career is to open its doors to the public in London. From Saturday, fans and researchers interested in the late British music legend will be able to access some 90,000 items by appointment at the David Bowie Centre at V&A East Storehouse in east London.

Pulp, Wolf Alice and CMAT among 2025 Mercury Prize nominees

Bands Pulp and Wolf Alice as well as singers FKA Twigs, CMAT and Sam Fender are among the nominees for the 2025 Mercury Prize, a British music award, organisers said on Wednesday. First handed out to rockers Primal Scream in 1992, the annual 25,000 pounds ($34,000) prize shortlists 12 albums released by British and Irish acts in the United Kingdom in the past year.

Bumble biopic 'Swiped' takes on Silicon Valley 'boys club'

The new biopic "Swiped," starring British actor Lily James as dating app Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, takes the audience back to Silicon Valley in the early 2010s, before swiping left or right had anything to do with match-making. Directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, the film follows Wolfe Herd's journey through a male-dominated tech industry, leading her to launch Bumble — but not before her contentious departure from rival app Tinder, which she co-founded.

Apple draws Hollywood talent, Emmy recognition with creative risks

Nearly six years after technology giant Apple made its Hollywood debut with the launch of Apple TV+, the iPhone maker is positioned for primetime glory at Sunday's Emmy Awards. Apple's streaming service earned 81 Emmy nominations for 14 titles this year, the company's strongest showing to date at the annual celebration of television excellence. Its science-fiction series "Severance" and Hollywood satire "The Studio" are frontrunners for best drama and best comedy, awards experts say.

Mind-bending 'Severance' tackles alienation on way to Sunday's Emmys

When Adam Scott filmed "Severance" for Apple TV+, he and fellow cast members were unsure how viewers would respond to a streaming series built around brain chips, a room full of goats and waffle parties. The psychological thriller, the most-nominated show at Sunday's Emmy Awards, tells the story of office workers who undergo a surgery that makes them forget their home life at work, and vice versa.

Japanese director Hosoda explores forgiveness in animated tale 'Scarlet'

Oscar-nominated Japanese director Mamoru Hosoda delivers a powerful message of forgiveness in his new animated film "Scarlet," a Hamlet-inspired tale of vengeance fit for a world grappling with conflicts and instability. "Scarlet" screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday, following its world premiere earlier this month in Venice.

'The Man in My Basement' thriller asks who writes history, director says

When the psychological thriller "The Man in My Basement," starring Willem Dafoe and Corey Hawkins, hits theatres on Friday, director Nadia Latif hopes the audience will leave questioning who has written history. "I want people to be thinking about who tells them stories … and actually to do their own kind of investigation into what they believe their place in the world to be," Latif told Reuters following the film's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Ireland won't participate in Eurovision 2026 if Israel does, says RTE

Ireland will not take part in next year's Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to participate, Irish broadcaster RTE said on Thursday, arguing that doing so would be "unconscionable" because of the conflict in Gaza. Recent editions of Eurovision have been overshadowed by opposition to Israel's participation in the contest over its continuing military assault on Gaza, which has killed more than 64,000 people, according to local health authorities.

