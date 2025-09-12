Left Menu

HBO Confirms 'Big Little Lies' Season 3 with New Creative Team

The long-anticipated third season of 'Big Little Lies' is underway at HBO, featuring Francesca Sloane as the writer and executive producer. The show's lead stars, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, will return. The series, known for its critical acclaim, has not yet announced filming commencement or additional casting.

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The much-anticipated Season 3 of 'Big Little Lies' is finally taking shape at HBO, Variety reports. Following its last release in 2019, the hit series sees Francesca Sloane, co-creator of 'Me and Mrs. Smith,' taking on the roles of writer and executive producer for the upcoming season.

Sloane teams up with veteran producers David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, and Reese Witherspoon, who will also lead the cast. Despite the excitement, HBO has not yet officially announced the start of filming or the complete cast list, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more news.

'Big Little Lies' launched as a limited series in 2017 and swiftly gained critical acclaim, earning multiple Emmys. The upcoming season promises to live up to past successes, continuing to delight audiences with its strong storytelling, acting, and production quality.

