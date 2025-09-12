Henry Cavill Injury Delays Amazon's 'Highlander' Remake

Henry Cavill's recent injury has thrown a wrench into the production schedule of the anticipated Amazon MGM 'Highlander' remake. The film, directed by 'John Wick' franchise veteran Chad Stahelski, is now expected to be delayed until early 2026, according to a report by Variety.

Boasting an ensemble cast that includes Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, and Dave Bautista, the remake aims to revive the story of immortal warriors first introduced in the 1986 cult classic featuring Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery. Despite initial box office struggles, the original movie gained a devoted following over time.

The remake has seen its share of development challenges, having been in the works since 2009. Stahelski joined the project in 2016 while Cavill was cast in the iconic role of MacLeod in 2021. A star-studded production team includes names like Neal H. Moritz and Stuber, behind Stahelski's 87Eleven Entertainment banner.