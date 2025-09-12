HBO Greenlights Third Season of 'Big Little Lies'

HBO has officially announced the development of the third season of its critically-acclaimed series 'Big Little Lies', starring renowned actresses Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. The show initially launched in 2017, inspired by Liane Moriarty's novel, and aired its second season in 2019.

The star-studded cast also includes Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Meryl Streep, bringing life to the series created by David E. Kelley. According to Variety, Francesca Sloane, known for co-creating "Mr. and Mrs. Smith", has been signed to write and executive produce the first episode of this new installment.

Set in the picturesque Monterey, California, 'Big Little Lies' delves into the intricate lives of five women entwined by secrets, domestic turmoil, and a mysterious death. Blending dark comedy, mystery, and social commentary, the series has been praised for its performances and storytelling, winning multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards.