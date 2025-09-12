Left Menu

Historic Visit by PM Modi to Honor Bhupen Hazarika in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two-day visit to Assam, honoring Bhupen Hazarika with a commemorative Rs 100 coin and a biography release. Projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore will be unveiled, including healthcare, infrastructure, and energy facilities, across various districts in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:49 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam for two days, beginning on Saturday, paying tribute to Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika. During his visit, he will launch projects worth Rs 19,000 crore, including healthcare, transport, and energy initiatives.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister will participate in Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations, including the release of a Rs 100 commemorative coin and a biography. An 18-minute musical tribute featuring 1,200 artists is also planned. Modi will then proceed to Mangaldoi to lay the foundation for Darrang Medical College and two educational institutions.

The visit continues with the unveiling of infrastructure projects such as the Narengi-Kuruwa bridge and Guwahati Ring Road. In Golaghat district, Modi will inaugurate a bamboo-based ethanol plant and lay the foundation for a Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit, enhancing the plastic value chain. A public rally and a symbolic Neem corridor planting are also on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

