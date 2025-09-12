Param Sundari: A Box Office Smash Amid Storms and Celebrations

Bollywood romantic drama 'Param Sundari', starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, persists as a favorite among audiences, grossing Rs 80 crore globally, according to the filmmakers. Released on August 29, the film directed by Tushar Jalota, has captured hearts despite competition, festivals, and natural calamities.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, 'Param Sundari' withstands tough market conditions, adhering to its narrative of love, culture, and connection in Kerala's scenic backwaters. The movie's reach in overseas markets further highlights its universal allure.

The film's soundtrack has gained popularity, with tracks like 'Pardesiya', 'Danger', and 'Bheegi Bheegi' trending on playlists, echoing its cinematic success story as shared by Malhotra, celebrating the film's journey on social media.