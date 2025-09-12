Max Fashion Unveils 'How New Is Your New?' Campaign with Kalki Koechlin

Max Fashion has launched a bold new campaign titled 'How New Is Your New?' featuring the fearless individuality of Kalki Koechlin. The campaign aims to redefine everyday style with constant new drops and styles, encouraging consumers to explore fresh fashion narratives every week.

Embodying the spirit of continuous renewal, Max Fashion, in collaboration with Kalki Koechlin, invites fashion enthusiasts to discover their own version of 'new.' Whether it's a unique festive outfit or an unexpected print, the campaign captures the ongoing journey of style reinvention.

With 520+ stores across India and a prominent online presence, Max Fashion stays at the forefront of accessible everyday fashion, emphasizing affordability and trend-driven attire. The 360° campaign utilizes platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Connected TV, urging shoppers to find their 'new' in-store or online.