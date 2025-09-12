Finance Minister Visits Lord Venkateswara Temple for Spiritual Solace
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the Lord Venkateswara temple on Friday. She was welcomed by the TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and had a deity darshan. Following this, priests conferred Vedic blessings on her at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.
