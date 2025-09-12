Finance Minister Visits Lord Venkateswara Temple for Spiritual Solace

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the renowned Lord Venkateswara temple on Friday, seeking spiritual solace. During her visit, she was officially received by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer, Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

Following her warm reception, Sitharaman was given a special darshan of the revered deity at the temple.

After the divine encounter, priests at the Ranganayakula Mandapam conferred Vedic blessings upon the minister, as reported by a TTD press release.

