Bankey Bihari Temple Initiates Sweeping Reforms

The Bankey Bihari temple's management committee has announced significant changes including discontinuation of VIP passes, introduction of live-streaming, and adjustment of darshan timings. A special audit and security upgrades have been proposed, and a locked room since 1971 is set to be opened under strict supervision.

The Bankey Bihari temple's High-Powered Management Committee has taken bold steps to revise current practices and enhance management operations. In a meeting led by retired Allahabad High Court judge Ashok Kumar on Thursday, major changes were outlined in several key areas affecting both worshippers and temple infrastructure.

Key among the changes is the discontinuation of VIP passes and the introduction of darshan live-streaming to promote fairness and accessibility to all devotees. Seasonal timings for darshans have also been established to streamline visitor flow. Enhanced security measures have been mandated, with power granted to the local SSP to enforce entry only through designated gates.

Additional directives include commissioning a special financial audit and contracting the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee for a structural audit of the temple. A long-locked room adjacent to the sanctum sanctorum is due to be opened, under the oversight of a newly-formed supervisory committee, with comprehensive video documentation as a key transparency measure.

