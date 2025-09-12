Bilaspur's Makeover: Mandi Bharari to Emerge as Tourism Hotspot
The Bilaspur district, specifically the Mandi Bharari area, is set to transform into a modern tourist hub. Plans include a new bus stand, a large tourist complex, restaurants, ghats, selfie points, a glass bridge, and a ropeway. The initiative aims to boost tourism and provide local employment.
The Bilaspur district's Mandi Bharari area is poised for a transformation into a cutting-edge tourist center, according to a senior official's announcement on Friday.
Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar, during his visit, disclosed plans for a new bus stand and expansive tourist complex to enhance connectivity.
The project, which includes modern restaurants and necessary facilities for tourists, aims to attract visitors with ghats, selfie points, and entertainment spots along Govind Sagar Lake. A glass bridge and ropeway project are also in the pipeline to further elevate the appeal of Bilaspur tourism.
