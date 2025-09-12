Left Menu

Bilaspur's Makeover: Mandi Bharari to Emerge as Tourism Hotspot

The Bilaspur district, specifically the Mandi Bharari area, is set to transform into a modern tourist hub. Plans include a new bus stand, a large tourist complex, restaurants, ghats, selfie points, a glass bridge, and a ropeway. The initiative aims to boost tourism and provide local employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:12 IST
Bilaspur's Makeover: Mandi Bharari to Emerge as Tourism Hotspot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bilaspur district's Mandi Bharari area is poised for a transformation into a cutting-edge tourist center, according to a senior official's announcement on Friday.

Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar, during his visit, disclosed plans for a new bus stand and expansive tourist complex to enhance connectivity.

The project, which includes modern restaurants and necessary facilities for tourists, aims to attract visitors with ghats, selfie points, and entertainment spots along Govind Sagar Lake. A glass bridge and ropeway project are also in the pipeline to further elevate the appeal of Bilaspur tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Railway Revolution: Mizoram’s New Broad Gauge Line Set to Boost Growth

Railway Revolution: Mizoram’s New Broad Gauge Line Set to Boost Growth

 India
2
Gaganjeet Bhullar Wins Inaugural IGPL Invitational

Gaganjeet Bhullar Wins Inaugural IGPL Invitational

 India
3
Closure of Afghan Refugee Support Centres Amid Gender Restrictions

Closure of Afghan Refugee Support Centres Amid Gender Restrictions

 Global
4
Delhi Police Busts Major Cocaine Racket Led by Nigerian Kingpin

Delhi Police Busts Major Cocaine Racket Led by Nigerian Kingpin

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025