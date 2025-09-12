Bilaspur's Makeover: Mandi Bharari to Emerge as Tourism Hotspot

The Bilaspur district's Mandi Bharari area is poised for a transformation into a cutting-edge tourist center, according to a senior official's announcement on Friday.

Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar, during his visit, disclosed plans for a new bus stand and expansive tourist complex to enhance connectivity.

The project, which includes modern restaurants and necessary facilities for tourists, aims to attract visitors with ghats, selfie points, and entertainment spots along Govind Sagar Lake. A glass bridge and ropeway project are also in the pipeline to further elevate the appeal of Bilaspur tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)