Celebrate Diwali with Movado's BOLD Fusion Automatic: A Masterpiece in Time

Movado's BOLD Fusion Automatic watch, part of their iconic BOLD Collection, epitomizes the essence of Diwali with its elegant design and Swiss craftsmanship. This luxurious timepiece serves as both a gift of legacy and a symbol of tradition, presented beautifully for the festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Movado, the renowned Swiss watchmaker with over a century-long legacy, has unveiled its latest creation for Diwali: the BOLD Fusion Automatic. This exquisite watch is a tribute to art and innovation, featuring a striking black exhibition dial with a radiant yellow gold-tone center and Swiss Super-LumiNova® accents.

As part of the BOLD Collection, the Fusion Automatic captures the spirit of Diwali with its themes of light, depth, and enduring connections. More than just a timepiece, it is a celebration of elegance and a gift meant to transcend generations, crafted with precision and luxury.

Margot Grinberg, President of Movado, emphasizes the significance of gifting as an art form, especially during Diwali—a festival of new beginnings and cherished moments. The BOLD Fusion Automatic is designed to blend contemporary aesthetics with Swiss craftsmanship, making it an unforgettable gift this holiday season.

