Naming Controversy: Shivajinagar Metro Station Sparks Political Debate

The planned naming of a metro station near Shivajinagar after St Mary has ignited debate in Karnataka's political circles. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis to address any concerns with the central government.

Fadnavis opposes the naming, citing it as a slight to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and decrying it as appeasement. Karnataka's opposition BJP criticized the move, calling it a tactic of appeasement politics.

The discussion, featuring comments from state officials and social media users, reveals the ongoing tensions over the naming process. Some locals propose alternatives, like honoring late actor Shankar Nag, the visionary behind Bengaluru's rapid transit concept.

