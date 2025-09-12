Left Menu

Naming Controversy: Shivajinagar Metro Station Sparks Political Debate

The proposed naming of a metro station near Shivajinagar after St Mary has sparked debate. Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah supports the proposal, but Maharashtra's Fadnavis opposes it, calling it appeasement politics. The controversy highlights political tensions and differing opinions on the station's name.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:51 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

The planned naming of a metro station near Shivajinagar after St Mary has ignited debate in Karnataka's political circles. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis to address any concerns with the central government.

Fadnavis opposes the naming, citing it as a slight to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and decrying it as appeasement. Karnataka's opposition BJP criticized the move, calling it a tactic of appeasement politics.

The discussion, featuring comments from state officials and social media users, reveals the ongoing tensions over the naming process. Some locals propose alternatives, like honoring late actor Shankar Nag, the visionary behind Bengaluru's rapid transit concept.

(With inputs from agencies.)

