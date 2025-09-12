PM Modi's Landmark Tour: From Railways to Bhupen Hazarika's Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to commence a significant multi-state visit, starting from September 13, concentrating on inaugurating infrastructure projects worth multi-crores across Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar. During this tour, he will partake in the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika and engage in foundational ceremonies and public events.

Modi's itinerary includes inaugurating the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line and commencing express train services, marking a milestone connectivity enhancement for Mizoram with Indian Railways. In Assam, he plans to participate in a tribute meeting for Hazarika, release a commemorative coin and biography, alongside launching development projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore.

The Prime Minister's voyage continues with scheduled stops in Manipur for additional projects, culminating in Bihar where he will inaugurate the Purnea airport's new terminal and launch several large-scale development initiatives, enriched by cultural and developmental engagements alongside the unveiling of the National Makhana Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)