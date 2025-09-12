From Miss International India to Army Officer: Kashish Methwani's Unconventional Journey

Kashish Methwani, who was crowned Miss International India in 2023, has taken a remarkable career turn by joining the Indian Army. Despite offers from the modeling world, Methwani, originally from Pune, has chosen a path less traveled, embracing her true passion for the armed forces.

The turning point came during her college years, where her involvement with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) sparked a profound interest in the army. Her participation in the Republic Day Parade and winning the All India Best Cadet award solidified her sense of purpose and belonging in the military arena.

With an impressive academic background, including a master's degree in biotechnology and an opportunity for a PhD at Harvard, Methwani's decision to join the military was supported by her family. After completing rigorous training at the Officers' Training Academy in Chennai, she has been commissioned into the army's Air Defence arm, marking a milestone in her unconventional journey.