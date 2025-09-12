Gyan Bharatam Mission: Reviving India's Manuscript Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled the Gyan Bharatam Mission, a transformative national initiative to digitise and preserve India's ancient manuscripts. During his address at the international conference 'Reclaiming India's Knowledge Legacy through Manuscript Heritage' in Vigyan Bhawan, Modi emphasized the importance of this mission in protecting cultural knowledge and preventing intellectual piracy.

The initiative, under the Ministry of Culture, seeks to survey, document, and digitise over one crore manuscripts housed in various academic institutions, museums, and libraries across India. This digitisation effort aims to accelerate the preservation of traditional knowledge and foster the dissemination of invaluable cultural insights.

Highlighting India's role in the global cultural dialogue, Modi noted the historical significance of these manuscripts, some dating back to the 7th century and stored in places like Japan's Horyu-ji Monastery. The conference builds on India's cultural ties with the world and strives for an alliance to safeguard these ancient texts.

(With inputs from agencies.)