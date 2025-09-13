Unveiling 'Black and White': A Thrilling Social Drama in the Heartland

Actors Ravi Kishan and Aditya Rawal are set to star in the forthcoming show 'Black and White', which delves into the intricacies of a thriller combined with social drama and humor. The series is scheduled to debut on Prime Video in the second half of 2026.

Set in Uttar Pradesh, 'Black and White' revolves around the protagonist, played by Aditya Rawal, who uncovers corruption within the Income Tax Department. In contrast, Ravi Kishan takes on the role of the antagonist, a wealthy businessman.

The show is helmed by director Saurabh Bhave, with renowned screenwriter Anu Singh Choudhary as the showrunner. Produced by Reliance Entertainment, filming is currently underway in Bhopal.

(With inputs from agencies.)