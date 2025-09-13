From Mumbai to Paris: A Fashion Journey

L'Oréal Paris, synonymous with beauty innovation, and Tira, a leader in Indian beauty retail, have announced a game-changing collaboration.

The two powerhouses launched 'Runway to Paris', an event held in Mumbai as a glamorous prelude to Paris Fashion Week.

This initiative offered young Indian designers a platform to showcase their talent, blending the allure of Parisian fashion with Indian creativity.

Conceived as a contest, eight promising teams presented their designs before a jury of industry leaders.

The winning team earned the prestigious chance to attend Paris Fashion Week.

The event celebrated individuality, inclusivity, and the art of beauty through the lens of fashion, reinforcing the collaboration as a landmark in nurturing Indian talent.

