Isa Guha: Pioneering Inclusivity in Cricket

Isa Guha, a former cricketer and commentator, is honored with an MBE for promoting inclusivity in cricket. As the first South Asian woman to play for England, she was a key player in multiple World Cup victories. Post-retirement, she became a prominent broadcaster and founded a charity to empower women in cricket.

Isa Guha, once a formidable force in women's cricket, has been awarded an MBE in the King's New Year's Honours for her contributions to inclusivity in the sport. She made history as the first woman of South Asian descent to represent England in any sport.

During her illustrious career, Guha played in numerous matches, leading England to victory in two World Cups. Her decision to retire at 26 did not mark the end of her cricketing influence, as she transitioned to a successful career in broadcasting and advocacy for women's participation.

Guha's post-cricket career saw her become the first woman on the board of the Professional Cricketers' Association. Her commitment to increasing female participation is exemplified through her charity, 'Take Her Lead'. Yet, she still cherishes her cultural roots, often visiting her ancestral home in Kolkata.

