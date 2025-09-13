Left Menu

Emotional Drama 'Homebound' Set for Worldwide Cinematic Release

Neeraj Ghaywan's film 'Homebound,' a poignant drama about belonging and the journey back home, will hit theaters globally on September 26. Featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jetwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film explores complex emotions of childhood friends seeking dignity through police jobs, amidst mounting desperation.

Updated: 13-09-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 12:52 IST
Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's latest drama, 'Homebound,' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 26, the production team confirmed Saturday. The film features prominent actors Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jetwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, and delves into themes of belonging and emotional conflicts faced upon returning home.

Drawing inspiration from journalist Basharat Peer's pandemic-era article, 'Homebound' is produced by notable figures including Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta. Charles Scorsese, known for his Hollywood productions, serves as executive producer. The narrative centers around two childhood friends from a North Indian village, driven by their aspiration to secure police careers, a pursuit fraught with increasing desperation.

The film, which premiered at the 78th Cannes Film Festival and was also showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), will finally be accessible to a global audience. In anticipation, Karan Johar shared the film's poster and release information via Instagram, accentuating the film's intrinsic message: 'No feeling is final.'

