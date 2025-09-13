Left Menu

Ghana's Artistry in Mourning: The Fantasy Coffins Phenomenon

In Ghana, fantasy coffins known as Abebuo are handcrafted both as burial companions and artistic expressions of the deceased's life. Originating among the Ga people, this colorful practice has expanded nationally, with some coffins becoming prized art objects internationally. Each coffin reflects the deceased's identity and achievements.

A colorful spectrum of coffins in Ghana offers a unique farewell to the deceased, where art meets the afterlife. Known as fantasy coffins or Abebuo, these customized creations bear a deeper meaning, reflecting the life and identity of the person it represents.

This practice, initially rooted among the Ga people of Accra, has grown in popularity across the nation. Families traditionally choose a design that resonates with the life achievements or status of their departed loved ones. These coffins, crafted to mimic everything from fish to farming tools and royal animals, add a vivid flair to Ghanaian funerals, celebrated with music, dance, and culture.

While these coffins serve as poignant tributes, they are gaining international recognition as unique art pieces, with some never being used for burials but displayed in galleries abroad. The industry also supports a vibrant trade, sustaining local craftsmanship and enterprise.

