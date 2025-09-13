Exploring Depth and Contrast: 'Life is Better in Black and White - II'

The latest exhibition at Gallery Art Positive, entitled 'Life is Better in Black and White - II,' revisits the themes explored in its 2021 predecessor, featuring a cadre of contemporary artists who work exclusively with black and white hues.

The exhibition seeks to deepen viewers' understanding of how eliminating color can amplify emotional resonance, emphasize texture, and add conceptual layers to art. Curator Pranamita Borgohain remarks that black and white evoke nostalgia, reminiscent of vintage photographs and classic films, and reflects a yearning for simplification and clarity in both visual and metaphorical senses.

Including artists like Anni Kumari and Sachin George Sebastian, this exhibit spans various media such as drawing, sculpture, and installations, prompting consideration of contrast and minimalism. The show encourages examination of texture, form, and material diversity, inviting a broad range of interpretations. The exhibition runs until September 15.