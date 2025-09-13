Left Menu

VBYLD Goes Global: Young Leaders to Engage in India's Future

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) expands its horizons with international participation this year, featuring youth from the Ministry of External Affairs' 'Know India Programme' and BIMSTEC nations. The initiative aims to foster youth leadership through diverse activities, propelling young minds towards envisioning a developed India by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:29 IST
The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) is set to witness international participation in its second edition this year, with youth involvement from the 'Know India Programme' and BIMSTEC countries.

Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mansaviya highlighted that last year's event saw participation from 30 lakh youth across India, and this year includes international delegates. The initiative aims to cultivate youth leadership, providing a platform for participants to realize their visions for a developed India.

The VBYLD features activities like quiz competitions, essay writing, painting, and folk performances. The nationwide quiz commenced on September 1, while the finale, featuring a multi-stage hackathon on 'Viksit Bharat at 2047,' is scheduled for January in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

