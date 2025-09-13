The Bengal Files: Controversy and Censorship in West Bengal

The director of the controversial film 'The Bengal Files', Vivek Agnihotri, expressed disappointment over the film's unofficial screening ban across West Bengal. The film, depicting the communal riots in Calcutta during August 1946, was exclusively screened at the National Library's auditorium, despite its approval by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Allegations suggest that screening restrictions, said to be due to political pressure from the ruling party, have prevented the film's public release. The BJP argues that this unofficial ban on the movie curtails free cultural expression and undermines CBFC's authority, calling for a fair opportunity to showcase the film in the state.

Agnihotri claims the screenings' turmoil reflects political bias, asserting that initial booking arrangements were disrupted out of fear of backlash. As the debate continues, the film's screening was organized by 'Khola Hawa', a socio-cultural group with BJP affiliations, highlighting ongoing political tensions around its release.

(With inputs from agencies.)