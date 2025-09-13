Left Menu

The Bengal Files: Controversy and Censorship in West Bengal

The controversial film 'The Bengal Files' by director Vivek Agnihotri, set during the 1946 communal riots in Calcutta, faces an unofficial screening ban in West Bengal. Despite the film's approval by CBFC, alleged political intimidation from the ruling TMC prevents its screening, sparking widespread debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:15 IST
The Bengal Files: Controversy and Censorship in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The director of the controversial film 'The Bengal Files', Vivek Agnihotri, expressed disappointment over the film's unofficial screening ban across West Bengal. The film, depicting the communal riots in Calcutta during August 1946, was exclusively screened at the National Library's auditorium, despite its approval by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Allegations suggest that screening restrictions, said to be due to political pressure from the ruling party, have prevented the film's public release. The BJP argues that this unofficial ban on the movie curtails free cultural expression and undermines CBFC's authority, calling for a fair opportunity to showcase the film in the state.

Agnihotri claims the screenings' turmoil reflects political bias, asserting that initial booking arrangements were disrupted out of fear of backlash. As the debate continues, the film's screening was organized by 'Khola Hawa', a socio-cultural group with BJP affiliations, highlighting ongoing political tensions around its release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England Rugby Team's Coaching Revamp: Blackett and Wigglesworth Take New Roles

England Rugby Team's Coaching Revamp: Blackett and Wigglesworth Take New Rol...

 Global
2
Whistleblower Complaint Shakes 99acres: Info Edge Under Scrutiny

Whistleblower Complaint Shakes 99acres: Info Edge Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Kerala Hosts National Workshop on IT Solutions for AYUSH

Kerala Hosts National Workshop on IT Solutions for AYUSH

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes as Shop Collapses in Odisha's Koraput

Tragedy Strikes as Shop Collapses in Odisha's Koraput

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025