India Paves the Way for Female Pilots with Revolutionary Shift

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted India's rising number of female pilots, emphasizing a significant societal change. He also inaugurated a Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Morena to enhance accessibility to passport services. The minister praised government schemes like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana for their role in empowering women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:09 IST
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted a positive trend in India's aviation industry, noting the nation's progressive rise in female pilot numbers, a substantial increase compared to countries like the US and Europe.

Scindia inaugurated a Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Morena, addressing the need for accessible passport services, which previously forced residents to travel long distances.

He also praised government initiatives like the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana for empowering women, underscoring India's role in global change under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event was attended by several state and local leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

