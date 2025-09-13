Left Menu

Runway Revelations: Siriano and Hudson Define NYFW 2026

Christian Siriano and Sergio Hudson showcased their 2026 spring/summer collections at New York Fashion Week. Siriano's designs were influenced by old Hollywood glamour and Marlene Dietrich, while Hudson displayed a bold reset with custom prints inspired by African tribe scarification. Celebrities attended both shows.

Runway Revelations: Siriano and Hudson Define NYFW 2026
Designers Christian Siriano and Sergio Hudson delivered spectacular runway shows at New York Fashion Week, unveiling their vision for the 2026 spring/summer collections.

Inspired by old Hollywood glamour, Siriano used Marlene Dietrich as his muse, crafting a collection that seamlessly blended masculine and feminine styles, incorporating black-and-white themes before bursting into vibrant colors. Columnist Coco Rocha added a dramatic flair, closing the show with elegance and style.

In contrast, Hudson embraced a 'reset' in his design approach, featuring bold zebra and cheetah prints with a touch of African tribal influence. Renowned for his skillful tailoring, he introduced pieces adorned with sequins, crystals, and beads. Celebrities such as Whoopi Goldberg and Mary J. Blige applauded from the front rows at Macy's.

