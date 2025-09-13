Left Menu

India Expands Heritage with New UNESCO Tentative Listings

Seven new Indian properties, including the Deccan Traps and Tirumala Hills, have been added to UNESCO's Tentative World Heritage List. This highlights India's dedication to preserving its cultural and natural heritage. The country's tentative list now boasts 69 sites, promoting its rich historical and environmental legacy.

India Expands Heritage with New UNESCO Tentative Listings
India has announced the inclusion of seven new properties in the Tentative List of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites. This notable update features the Deccan Traps in Maharashtra and the Natural Heritage of Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh.

The country's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO emphasizes that these additions reflect India's ongoing commitment to preserving its diverse cultural and natural heritage. Officials expressed gratitude towards the Archaeological Survey of India for their role in this accomplishment.

The Tentative List now includes 69 properties from India, with 49 categorized as Cultural, three as Mixed, and 17 as Natural, marking a significant stride in the nation's heritage preservation efforts.

