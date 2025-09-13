India Expands Heritage with New UNESCO Tentative Listings

India has announced the inclusion of seven new properties in the Tentative List of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites. This notable update features the Deccan Traps in Maharashtra and the Natural Heritage of Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh.

The country's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO emphasizes that these additions reflect India's ongoing commitment to preserving its diverse cultural and natural heritage. Officials expressed gratitude towards the Archaeological Survey of India for their role in this accomplishment.

The Tentative List now includes 69 properties from India, with 49 categorized as Cultural, three as Mixed, and 17 as Natural, marking a significant stride in the nation's heritage preservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)