Amit Shah Celebrates Hindi Diwas, Advocates for Linguistic Unity

Union Home Minister Amit Shah marked Hindi Diwas by highlighting the indispensable role of languages in uniting and preserving India's rich cultural legacy. Urging citizens to respect all Indian languages, Shah called for a focus on self-reliance, confidence, and development, citing language as a tool for national unity.

Shah stressed that India's linguistic diversity—from the songs of Bihu in the Northeast to those of Baul saints in Bengal—plays a vital part in maintaining cultural vibrancy and conscience. He emphasized ongoing efforts to integrate local languages into the mainstream, positioning them as vital in technology and governance.

The home minister lauded initiatives under Prime Minister Modi's leadership that enhance the international stature of Indian languages. Shah envisioned a future where languages like Hindi transition from means of communication to pillars of technology, justice, and education, encouraging further linguistic advancement.

