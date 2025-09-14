Left Menu

Nicole Kidman Announces Wrap on 'Practical Magic 2'

Nicole Kidman has completed filming for 'Practical Magic 2,' a sequel to the 1998 hit. She announced the wrap on Instagram, sharing a picture with co-star Sandra Bullock. Directed by Susanne Bier, the movie is set to release on September 18, 2026, and features a returning cast.

Updated: 14-09-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 10:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nicole Kidman, the renowned Hollywood star, has announced the completion of filming for her latest project, 'Practical Magic 2'. The 58-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram, where she posted a picture alongside co-star Sandra Bullock.

The upcoming film, a sequel to the 1998 release 'Practical Magic', continues the storylines of sisters Gillian Owens and Sally Owens, played by Kidman and Bullock. Directed by Susanne Bier and featuring a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman, the movie is set to debut in theaters on September 18, 2026.

The original film, based on Alice Hoffman's 1995 novel, was directed by Griffin Dunne and explored themes of magic, family, and love. Alongside Kidman and Bullock, the sequel will feature returning cast members such as Alexandra Artrip, Evan Rachel Wood, and Stockard Channing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

