Tiger Shroff Spreads Joy with Superhero Visit

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff visited children battling cancer dressed as his superhero character from 'A Flying Jatt.' He shared a heartfelt video of his visit on Instagram, where he interacted with the children, handed out roses, and took pictures with them. This event was in collaboration with the Cancer Patients Aids Association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:02 IST
Tiger Shroff
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming gesture, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff donned his superhero attire from the film 'A Flying Jatt' to visit children fighting cancer. Shroff's visit, in collaboration with the Cancer Patients Aids Association, brought smiles to the young faces, as he interacted with the children and distributed roses and backpacks.

The 35-year-old actor shared this touching experience on his Instagram, capturing moments with the children and expressing his happiness on the occasion of Rose Day. Shroff captioned the video, 'Had to suit up one more time on demand for some very special kids. Happy Rose Day from AFJ,' showing his deep affection for the cause.

Reacting to the video, filmmaker Remo D'Souza praised the actor, highlighting the purpose behind the creation of the superhero film, which resonated with its young audience. Shroff's recent film, 'Baaghi 4,' featuring Sanjay Dutt and others, was released on September 5, continuing his streak of popular action roles.

