BJP's 'Seva Pakhwada': A Fortnight of Service in Honor of Modi's Birthday

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal announced the 'Seva Pakhwada', a service campaign from September 17 to October 2. Events include blood donation camps, tree plantations, and promotion of local artisans' products. Key dates include PM Modi's birthday and anniversaries of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Gandhi, and Shastri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:44 IST
BJP state president Rajeev Bindal announced the launch of 'Seva Pakhwada', a service campaign, on Sunday. Starting on September 17, the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Speaking at a press briefing, Bindal revealed plans for 17 blood donation camps across the state. This date also marks Modi's 75th birthday and Vishwakarma Jayanti.

The campaign will extend until October 2, incorporating notable dates like Gandhi Jayanti. Various activities, including cleanliness drives and the promotion of 'Swadeshi' products crafted by local artisans, are slated to engage BJP members and community participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

