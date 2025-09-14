Left Menu

Renowned Vocalist Chhannulal Mishra Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns

Hindustani classical vocalist Chhannulal Mishra, aged 89, is hospitalized in Varanasi for heart-related issues and low haemoglobin. Initially treated for bed sores, his health worsened, prompting his shift to a specialized hospital at Banaras Hindu University. Presently, his condition is reported stable by medical professionals.

Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Chhannulal Mishra has been admitted to Sir Sunderlal Hospital in Varanasi after experiencing heart-related complications. The Padma Vibhushan awardee, aged 89, was initially treated for a lack of haemoglobin and bed sores.

Doctors at the hospital affiliated with Banaras Hindu University (BHU) report that his condition is stable. Dr. Rajesh Bind stated that while the situation is not severe, Mishra was transferred as a precautionary measure.

Previously, Mishra was admitted to Ramakrishna Mission Hospital in Mirzapur for his ailments. A team of specialists, led by Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, is overseeing his care, ensuring all necessary medical attention is provided.

