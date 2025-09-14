Jharkhand Embraces Hindi's Digital Future on Hindi Diwas

In a bid to promote the Hindi language, Jharkhand's Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Rajbhasha department observed 'Hindi Diwas' in Ranchi, aiming to align the language with the technical and digital era.

An event, held at the Sri Krishna Lok Prashasan Sansthan, featured speeches highlighting Hindi's cultural and unifying power. The department secretary Praveen Toppo underscored Hindi's significant contributions to simplifying administrative processes and emphasized a collective effort to refine and enrich the language.

Further, the government reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Hindi through various initiatives. The observance concluded with an essay and short story writing competition, where winners were recognized for their contributions.