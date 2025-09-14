Left Menu

ScamSmartIndia: Fortifying Festive Shopping Against Online Fraud

ScamSmartIndia, a collaboration between I4C and Amazon India, aims to enhance consumer awareness of online scams during the festive season. The campaign includes educational content and a hackathon for AI scam detection, addressing the urgent need to protect first-time internet users and senior citizens from fraud.

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and Amazon India have launched 'ScamSmartIndia', a nationwide initiative to safeguard consumers from online scams during the festive season. The campaign seeks to boost scam awareness, especially among first-time internet users and senior citizens, through diverse educational activities.

Central to the initiative is the creation of accessible social media content simplifying complex fraud scenarios, digital ads with safety guidelines, and educational flyers included in Amazon packages. The campaign also involves a national hackathon aimed at developing AI-powered solutions for scam detection and prevention.

Highlighting the importance of ScamSmartIndia, I4C Director Nishant Kumar noted the rise in online fraud during festive seasons. Partnering with Amazon, the initiative seeks to enhance consumer awareness, aiming to curb fraud facilitated by the misuse of well-known brands. With McAfee's survey indicating increased online fraud risk during festivities, proactive measures are crucial to maintain trust in India's digital economy.

