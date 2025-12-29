Left Menu

Arrest of Delivery Boy for Harassment During Festive Shopping Spree

A 27-year-old delivery boy, identified as Manoj Chand from Assam, was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman in a mall during Christmas celebrations. The accused reportedly touched the woman inappropriately under the influence of alcohol before fleeing the scene. He was apprehended by police personnel on duty.

Updated: 29-12-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 11:36 IST
In a disturbing incident during the Christmas celebrations at a local mall, a delivery boy was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman. The accused, Manoj Chand, hails from Assam and was employed with an online food delivery service.

The mall, bustling with festive visitors, became the scene of the alleged crime on December 25 when Chand, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, inappropriately touched a woman standing by a large Christmas tree and then attempted to flee. Quick action from the woman's husband and onsite police led to Chand's prompt arrest.

A senior police officer confirmed that a case was registered against Chand under section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assaulting a woman with intent to outrage her modesty. The incident highlights the importance of security measures during large public gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

