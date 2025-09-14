Mumbai's First Authorized Kabutarkhana Inaugurated Amid Controversy

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha inaugurated a new 'kabutarkhana' at Teen Murti Jain temple in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Sunday.

This facility, offered by the Digambar Jain community, marks Mumbai's first authorized kabutarkhana after a court ordered others to close amidst rising complaints about respiratory issues caused by pigeon droppings.

Lodha emphasized the aim for each administrative ward to have similar enclosures, with endorsement from the community despite earlier disputes reaching the high court.

(With inputs from agencies.)