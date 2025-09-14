Left Menu

Mumbai's First Authorized Kabutarkhana Inaugurated Amid Controversy

Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has inaugurated Mumbai's first authorized kabutarkhana at the Teen Murti Jain temple. This comes after the Bombay High Court's closure of pigeon feeding stations, with the Digambar Jain community providing land for the initiative against a backdrop of local controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 22:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha inaugurated a new 'kabutarkhana' at Teen Murti Jain temple in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Sunday.

This facility, offered by the Digambar Jain community, marks Mumbai's first authorized kabutarkhana after a court ordered others to close amidst rising complaints about respiratory issues caused by pigeon droppings.

Lodha emphasized the aim for each administrative ward to have similar enclosures, with endorsement from the community despite earlier disputes reaching the high court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

