Tensions Rise as Oscar-winning Director's Village Raided

Palestinian Oscar-winning filmmaker Basel Adra faced a disturbing situation as Israeli soldiers conducted a raid at his West Bank home, reportedly searching for him and examining his wife's phone.

His village was also attacked by Israeli settlers, resulting in injuries to family members, adding to an already tense situation.

Known for chronicling settler violence, Adra believes the assaults have intensified since his Oscar victory, reflecting a pattern of hostility towards his work.

(With inputs from agencies.)