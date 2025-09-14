Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Oscar-winning Director's Village Raided

Palestinian director Basel Adra reported a raid by Israeli soldiers at his West Bank home. Following this, settlers attacked his village, injuring family members. Adra, known for documenting settler violence, sees this as part of intensified targeting since his Oscar win. Tensions remain high in the region.

Updated: 14-09-2025 22:54 IST
Tensions Rise as Oscar-winning Director's Village Raided
  • Country:
  • Israel

Palestinian Oscar-winning filmmaker Basel Adra faced a disturbing situation as Israeli soldiers conducted a raid at his West Bank home, reportedly searching for him and examining his wife's phone.

His village was also attacked by Israeli settlers, resulting in injuries to family members, adding to an already tense situation.

Known for chronicling settler violence, Adra believes the assaults have intensified since his Oscar victory, reflecting a pattern of hostility towards his work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

