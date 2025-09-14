Left Menu

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Celebrates Cultural Diversity at Onam and Arya Samaj Events

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in Delhi's Onam celebrations, highlighting the Malayali community's contributions. She inaugurated the Shri Narayan Guru Jayanti and acknowledged the cultural and social influence of the Arya Samaj in Delhi. Gupta emphasized diversity and progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta graced the vibrant Onam celebrations in Delhi, lauding the Malayali community for its invaluable contributions to the city's cultural tapestry. The event, held at the JLN Auditorium within the AIIMS campus, showcased traditional Kerala pageantry, resonating with Gupta's fondness for Kerala's rich cultural heritage.

During her visit, Gupta inaugurated the 171st Shri Narayan Guru Jayanti at the Kerala School in Vikas Puri, underscoring the saint's enduring influence on societal equality. She highlighted the Malayali community's positive impact on Delhi through their dedication, underscoring the city's strength in diversity and inclusiveness.

At Arya Samaj gatherings, including the Central Arya Yuvak Parishad's 47th Foundation Day, Gupta celebrated the organization's historical role in societal progress. She praised Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati's contributions to gender equality and echoed Prime Minister Modi's vision for Delhi's growth, emphasizing the city's potential as a model capital.

